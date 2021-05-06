Officials: Person found unconscious in Iowa apartment fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Officials in Cedar Rapids say a person was found unconscious early Thursday in an apartment fire and rushed to a local hospital. The Gazette reports that firefighters were called around 1 a.m. Thursday to the apartment complex, where an air conditioner unit on fire. Arriving firefighters reported seeing flames coming from the air conditioner opening and along the outside of the building. An unconscious person was found on the floor of an apartment unit on the ground floor of the three-story building. No other injuries were reported. Fire officials are investigating to determine the cause of the fire.