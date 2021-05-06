Onalaska Police: Remains identified as man missing since last fall

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The body of a person found late last month in Onalaska is identified as a man last seen in September 2020.

Onalaska Police said that based on the investigation of evidence found at the scene and autopsy findings, they confirmed that the person is Tyler D. Henry.

He was last seen on September 2.

On April 25, a couple cleaning up trash came across a body in a wooded median area by the on-ramp to Highway 53 by Sand Lake Road.

Based on what investigators found, Onalaska Police Chief Charles Ashbeck said the body had been in that location for several months.

The investigation didn't show any signs of foul play according to police. A final autopsy report is expected to take several weeks to complete.

A statement from Onalaska Police said that they worked closely with the Henry family to find Mr. Henry and expressed their sympathies to the family.