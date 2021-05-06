Police: Maldives Speaker Mohamed Nasheed injured in blast

MALE, Maldives (AP) — Maldives police say the country’s first democratically elected president and current Parliament Speaker Mohamed Nasheed has been injured in a blast Thursday near his home and is being treated in a hospital in the capital. The police media unit text message did not give more details but said it has started investigations and urged the public to refrain from going to the area. In 2008, Nasheed became the first democratically elected leader of the archipelago state after a 30-year autocratic rule. He served as president until 2012.