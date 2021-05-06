PWHPA to hold week-long, 3-team tournament in Calgary

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Canada’s top women’s hockey players will face off in a three-team tournament to determine what could be considered an unofficial national champion later this month. The Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association announced it will hold a week-long Secret Dream Gap Tour stop in Calgary from May 24-30. The event will feature the PWHPA’s three Canadian-based teams competing in a six-game round-robin tournament, with the top-two playing for the championship and prize money. The PWHPA’s schedule has opened up after the 10-nation world championships in Nova Scotia, Canada, were abruptly postponed because of health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.