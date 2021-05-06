Qatar orders arrest of finance minister in corruption probe

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar’s public prosecutor has ordered the arrest of the finance minister to question him over alleged abuse of power and misuse of public funds in the energy-rich state. The Qatar News Agency did not provide other details about the investigation on Thursday, and the nature of the case against Ali Sharif al-Emadi, who has served finance minister since 2013, wasn’t immediately clear. He rose to prominence in the Gulf Arab emirate of Qatar after overseeing the growth of Qatar National Bank for years. The statement said that authorities were investigating reported crimes related to his public role. Such arrests of high-ranking official over corruption are rare in Qatar.