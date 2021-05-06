Rights report: State of Afghan women’s health care grim

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A leading rights group has offered a bleak report on women’s health care in Afghanistan. Human Rights Watch says that after nearly 20 years since the ouster of the Taliban and billions of dollars spent on infrastructure and aid, many Afghan women still have poor access to health facilities and health care. The New York-based group released a new report on Thursday saying that even basic health information isn’t available to most Afghan women. International aid to Afghanistan has been dwindling in recent years but the report says now is not the time to further cut back on financial aid, particularly for women’s health care.