Some in GOP worry new limits will hurt their voters, too

As Republicans march ahead with their campaign to tighten voting laws in political battlegrounds, some in their party are worried the restrictions will backfire by making it harder for GOP voters to cast ballots. The restrictions backed by Republicans in Georgia, Florida, Iowa, Texas and Arizona often take aim at mail voting, a method embraced by voters from both parties but particularly popular with older voters. Concerned Republicans note that the new rules may be billed as adding security or trust in elections, but ultimately could add hurdles for key parts of the GOP coalition.