Sporadic showers before drying out

Overnight rainfall brought around a quarter of an inch of rainfall. It was a healthy dose of rainfall on top of the soggy start to the week the region had. This brings our spring total to around 4.95 inches which are about 1.48 inches below average.

Times of sunshine will break through morning cloud cover. Highs will be limited to the upper 50s with a few locations in the 60s all depending on the amount of sunshine seen.

A few more showers may develop this afternoon as a weak cold front pushes south. Accumulation will be minimal and will move out overnight. Behind the cold front, Friday will be the coolest day with highs in the upper 50s under plenty of sunshine.

Mother’s day weekend is turning gorgeous as rain chances have been shifting to the south. This will allow the region to see more sunshine and bring those temperatures in the low 60s. Yet, clear and calm skies Saturday morning could create more frosty conditions. Stay tuned for advisories to be issued.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great week!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett