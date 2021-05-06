Super Thursday: Britain votes in bumper crop of elections

LONDON (AP) — Polling stations across Britain have opened in what are considered to be the biggest-ever set of elections outside a general election. The local and regional contests could have huge repercussion for the future of the United Kingdom. On what has been dubbed Super Thursday, every adult in England, Scotland and Wales will be eligible to vote in at least one election. At stake are governments for Scotland and Wales, big city mayors, including for London and Manchester, as well as thousands of council members, police commissioners and other local authorities. London Mayor Sadiq Khan is expected to easily win a second term.