Suspect arrested in death of cab driver in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a cab driver in Moorhead. The 18-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday night following a joint investigation by Moorhead and Fargo, North Dakota police, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Police found 24-year-old Abdullahi Mohamed Abdullahi, of Moorhead, dead in a cab after responding to a single-vehicle crash in south Moorhead around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police say he had been shot during a robbery. The teen is being held in the Cass County Jail.