Top U.S., China and Russia diplomats to speak on cooperation

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A Security Council meeting aimed at strengthening global cooperation and the role of the United Nations is expected to hear from the top American, Chinese and Russian diplomats as well as other ministers. China, which holds the council’s presidency this month, said in a “concept note” that it organized Friday’s meeting in hopes the 15 nations will “reaffirm their strong commitment to multilateralism” as the world faces global challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change. China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi will chair the meeting and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will speak.