WATCH Noon: Gov. Walz announces timeline for ending COVID restrictions

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- On Thursday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will announce a timeline to end COVID-19 restrictions.

The current restrictions include:

Restaurants and bars are at 75% capacity for dining. Open hours must be between 4 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Gyms are at 50% capacity with a 250 person maximum

Swimming pools are at 50% capacity

Indoor social gatherings are limited to 15 people.

Outdoor social gatherings are limited to 50 people.

Indoor entertainment event are at 50% capacity and 250 person limit

