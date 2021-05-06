WATCH Noon: Gov. Walz announces timeline for ending COVID restrictions

WATCH Noon: Gov. Walz announces timeline for ending COVID restrictionsUpdated
News app viewers can watch here when the governor speaks at noon. You can also watch on the WXOW Facebook page.
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- On Thursday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will announce a timeline to end COVID-19 restrictions.
The current restrictions include:
- Restaurants and bars are at 75% capacity for dining. Open hours must be between 4 a.m. and 11 p.m.
- Gyms are at 50% capacity with a 250 person maximum
- Swimming pools are at 50% capacity
- Indoor social gatherings are limited to 15 people.
- Outdoor social gatherings are limited to 50 people.
- Indoor entertainment event are at 50% capacity and 250 person limit
