WATCH Noon: Gov. Walz announces timeline for ending COVID restrictions

Gov. Walz announces timeline for ending COVID restrictions

Updated
Last updated today at 9:53 am
Coronavirus
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- On Thursday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will announce a timeline to end COVID-19 restrictions.

The current restrictions include:

  • Restaurants and bars are at 75% capacity for dining. Open hours must be between 4 a.m. and 11 p.m.
  • Gyms are at 50% capacity with a 250 person maximum
  • Swimming pools are at 50% capacity
  • Indoor social gatherings are limited to 15 people.
  • Outdoor social gatherings are limited to 50 people.
  • Indoor entertainment event are at 50% capacity and 250 person limit

