A strong start by Aquinas brings them a win

HOLMEN, Wisc.(WXOW)- Holmen hosting Aquinas on the baseball diamond.

Aquinas off to an early start in the first few innings. Rylie Klar gets a nice ground hit to right field to drive in Jared Everson to continue Aquinas lead 2-0

Then, Kyle Kepple has a nice hit to the outfiled that drives in Jack Gagermeir to continue a strong start for Aquinas.

Holmen tries to rally back, but jack Christenson makes the great catch to stop their chances.

Aquinas wins this one 7-4.

Chip O'Brien

