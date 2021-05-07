Albanian lawmakers to investigate president for impeachment

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Lawmakers in Albania have agreed to form an investigative committee to decide whether to impeach the country’s president. The governing Socialist Party accuses President Ilir Meta of violating the constitution by taking political sides in an election last month. The 140-seat Parliament voted 97-6 on Friday in favor of appointing a nine-member committee to investigate Meta. The leader of the Socialists in Parliament said that Meta failed in his constitutional duty to guarantee national unity. During the election campaign, Meta accused Prime Minister Edi Rama of running a “kleptocratic regime” and concentrating all legislative, administrative and judiciary powers in his hands. The president also accused Rama’s government of bungling Albania’s pandemic response.