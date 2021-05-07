Aubrey Plaza marries longtime boyfriend director Jeff Baena

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Aubrey Plaza has married her longtime boyfriend, director Jeff Baena. The “Parks and Recreation” actor called Baena her husband for the first time publicly Friday in an Instagram post. Her publicist confirmed the two had married but gave no details. The 36-year-old Plaza and the 43-year-old Baena have been together for about a decade. She has appeared in two of his films, 2014′s “Life After Beth” and 2017′s “The Little Hours.” And she’s slated to appear in his forthcoming film “Spin Me Round.” Plaza is best known for playing April Ludgate on NBC’s “Parks and Recreation” from 2009 to 2015.