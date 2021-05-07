California man accused of selling fake vaccination cards

CLEMENTS, Calif. (AP) — The owner of a Northern California bar was arrested on suspicion of selling fake COVID-19 vaccination cards to several undercover state agents for $20 each. Officials say that after receiving a tip, undercover agents with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control went to Old Corner Saloon in the city of Clements several times in April and bought fake laminated vaccination cards. A supervising agent tells Sacramento news station KTXL-TV that agents returned to the small-town bar Tuesday and saw others buy the phony cards. They arrested the bar’s owner. Vaccination cards are being used as a pass for people to attend large gatherings.