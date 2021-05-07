Carbon emissions from energy dropped 10% in the EU last year

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s statistical office is estimating that carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuel combustion dropped 10% in the EU last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. Eurostat said in a statement Friday that emissions fell in all of the EU’s 27 member nations compared to 2019 as governments imposed lockdown measures to slow the spread of the virus. Greece and Estonia recorded the largest decreases of over 18% while Malta and Hungary had the smallest reductions. Eurostat said the sources of the cutbacks varied. Coal consumption went down across the board, while natural gas consumption decreased only in 15 countries.