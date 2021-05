CASHTON, Wisc.(WXOW)- Cashton hosting Necedah in a spring football showdown.

First quarter, Colin O'Neil gets the handoff and runs up the middle. Cashton goes up 6-0.

Necedah answers back though, Landen Murphy hits Noah Blum on a slant to put Necedah ahead 7-6.

Soon after, Cashton's Dylan Bayer intercepts the Eagles chances for another touchdown.

That interception sets up a touchdown run for Brett Hemmersbach.

Caston wins 20-7.