DA drops ‘vicious lies’ defense, pleads guilty in sex case

A Pennsylvania district attorney who had cast the sex case against him as a pack of “vicious lies” has pleaded guilty to pressuring clients for sex when he was a defense attorney and then coercing them to keep quiet about it. Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman admitted guilt Friday and resigned from office three months after claiming he had “committed no crimes” and hinting he was the victim of a political smear by the state’s top prosecutor. He pleaded guilty to witness intimidation, promoting prostitution and obstruction of justice. The prostitution charge is a felony and carries prison time. Salsman will be sentenced July 9.