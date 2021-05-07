Downtown La Crosse homicide suspect sentenced

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Sentencing is underway for a Spring Grove man convicted in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man at a downtown bar last June.

Timothy Young pleaded guilty to the homicide of Anthony Fimple in March. Young, 32, was charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in the death of Anthony Fimple.

The criminal complaint said Young was denied entry to the La Crosse Bierhaus, formerly the Twisted Moose, around 12:30 a.m. by Fimple.

Surveillance video showed Young coming back about 10-15 minutes later and pulling up in front of the bar-restaurant, getting a handgun from the trunk, walking up and shooting the victim.

Members of Fimple's family spoke during the first portion of the sentencing hearing. Several spoke of the goodness of the victim and the opportunities that were taken from him as a result of his death.

As described by a family friend, "Anthony loved to help others and serve his community. He worked with WisCorps in the summer. He was ready to serve our country in the Navy. And even in death, through organ donation, he was able to help others. As Gus Fimple put it, 'Anthony Fimple was simply the best of us.'"

Family and friends who spoke for Anthony Fimple also asked Judge Elliott Levine for the maximum sentence for Young-life in prison without the possibility for parole.

This is a developing story that will be updated as the hearing continues.

