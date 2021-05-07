Europe’s human rights court finds fault with Polish tribunal

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The European Court of Human Rights has ruled that Poland’s top court violated a local company’s right to fair trial because a judge on the review panel handling its case had been irregularly appointed to the court. Law experts in Poland and critics of the right-wing government have long argued that some of the judges of the Constitutional Tribunal were appointed in violation of the law and that their rulings should therefore be considered void. The European court said Friday that Poland’s parliament and president had no right to appoint some judges to the tribunal. The government’s bid to take political control of the judiciary is a major point of friction with the European Union.