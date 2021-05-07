Ex-Guatemalan soldier deported, faces 1982 massacre charges

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The United States has deported to Guatemala a former Guatemalan soldier suspected of helping carry out a massacre during the country’s civil war. On Friday, José Mardoqueo Ortiz Morales became the fourth former soldier deported by U.S. authorities since 2010. Soldiers of a special army unit known as “kaibiles” are accused of participating in the killing of more than 200 people in the village of Las Dos Erres in 1982. The slaughter went unpunished for years — even after Guatemalan authorities issued 17 arrest warrants. In 2009, the Inter-American Court of Human Rights demanded the country prosecute the perpetrators.