Cold end to the week…

Chilly weather deepened for Friday as brisk northwesterly winds limited afternoon highs to the 50s. Those winds gusted up to 25 mph at times.

Frost and Freeze tonight…

Skies will clear and winds will diminish for tonight. With our chilly air mass expect a general frost and freeze tonight. A Freeze Warning is in effect from midnight until 8 am Saturday morning for Trempealeau, Jackson and Monroe Counties. Temperatures will drop into the middle to upper 20s and that will kill some crops and sensitive vegetation. A Frost Advisory is in effect for the rest of the area from midnight until 8 am for temperatures in the 20s to lower 30s. Protect sensitive plants overnight.

Allergy report…

Tree pollen season is continuing this week. Folks from Allergy Associates tell us that the tree pollens will likely remain high through May.

Colder weather through Monday…

Readings will likely top out in the 50s to lower 60s through Monday, before a warming trend brings us close to or above 70 by the end of next week.

Have a great weekend! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden