Frost Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 AM CDT

1:37 pm Weather AlertsWx Alert - Fillmore

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Fillmore County

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT
SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures in the lower 30s will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest and west central Wisconsin,
north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could damage sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

