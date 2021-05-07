Frost Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Buffalo County

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT

SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures in the lower 30s will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest and west central Wisconsin,

north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could damage sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&