GOP lawmaker charged in Oregon Capitol protest has COVID

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker who authorities say let violent protesters into the Oregon Capitol in December says he is ill with COVID-19. Rep. Mike Nearman said on a conservative radio talk show that he has a really bad case of COVID and is on the mend a little bit. Nearman faces a hearing in Marion County Circuit Court on Tuesday on charges of official misconduct in the first degree and criminal trespass in the second degree for the Dec. 21 breach of the state Capitol by people protesting coronavirus restrictions. Nearman says he will seek a jury trial.