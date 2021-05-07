Grand jury indicts 4 ex-cops involved in George Floyd death

MINNEAPOLIS — A federal grand jury has indicted the four former Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd’s arrest and death, accusing them of violating the Black man’s constitutional rights as he was restrained face-down on the pavement and gasping for air.

Indictments unsealed Friday name Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao.

The Associated Press reported Lane, Kueng and Thao appeared in US District court in Minneapolis on Friday morning via videoconference. Chauvin did not appear.

Specifically, Chauvin, Thao and Kueng are charged with violating Floyd’s right to be free from unreasonable seizure and excessive force. All four officers are charged for their failure to provide Floyd with medical care.

Chauvin was also charged in a second indictment, stemming from the arrest and neck restraint of a 14-year-old boy in 2017.

The charges announced today are separate from the Justice Department’s civil pattern or practice investigation into the City of Minneapolis and the Minneapolis Police Department that the Attorney General announced on April 21. The charges announced today are criminal, while the pattern or practice investigation is a civil investigation that will be conducted separately and independently from the criminal case, and will be handled by a different team of career staff from the Civil Rights Division and the United States Attorney’s Office. United States Attorney’s Office, District of Minnesota

Chauvin was convicted in April on state charges of murder and manslaughter and is awaiting sentencing scheduled for late June. He is being held in a Minnesota maximum-security prison.

The other three former officers also face state charges and are scheduled for trial in August. They are currently free on bond.

5.7.21-Chauvin-et-al-indictments



The Associated Press contributed to this story.