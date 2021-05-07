Holmen high school holds vax clinic

Holmen, Wis. - (WXOW) - Holmen high school hosted a vaccination clinic on Friday morning for qualifying students. The three hour clinic provided the first dose of Pfizer vaccine to students that were set up through pre-registration. According to organizers, the mobility of this kind of site is great for everyone.

"The key is making the solution easy, available and immediate," said Dr. Michael White, vaccination clinic manager. "The solution that we're pursuing is putting the vaccination in the schools before schools let out, so we can get school age kids right now."

Holmen school officials also cited how the clinic helps deal with the challenges of dealing with a pandemic.

"We hear a lot about wearing masks, keeping distant, washing our hands," said district Director of Safety Matt Meyers. "Now we have an even more effective measure for students to be able to stay in school, stay in their activities and avoid quarantines by getting the vaccine."