Jurors continue deliberations in murder trial of officer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Jurors have begun a second day of deliberations in the trial of an Alabama police officer charged with murder after he shot a suicidal man who was holding a gun to his own head. The panel deliberated Thursday afternoon without reaching a verdict in the trial of Huntsville police officer William “Ben” Darby. He was indicted in the killing of Jeffrey Parker in 2018. While prosecutors contend that 27-year-old Darby killed Parker without cause, the defense argues the shooting was justified because Parker posed a threat to Darby and other officers.