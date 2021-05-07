Skip to Content

Justice Dept. rule would aim to crack down on ‘ghost guns’

2:28 pm National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department on Friday released a proposed rule that would broaden the definition of a firearm, requiring some gun-making kits to include a serial number. The notice of proposed rulemaking, made public Friday, comes several weeks after President Joe Biden promised a crackdown on “ghost guns.” Those are homemade firearms that lack serial numbers used to trace them and are often purchased without a background check. For years, federal and local law enforcement officials have been sounding the alarm about what they say is a loophole in federal firearms law, allowing people who are generally prohibited from owning guns to obtain them by making the weapons themselves.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content