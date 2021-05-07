Kaprizov scores in OT as Wild beat Ducks 4-3

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored 17 seconds into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to a 4-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks. Victor Rask, Nico Sturm and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored for Minnesota, which has won three of its last four games and has points in five straight. The Wild started the day one point behind Colorado for second in the West Division. The Avalanche played at Los Angeles later Friday. Kaapo Kahkonen made 22 saves for Minnesota. Max Comtois, Adam Henrique and Derek Grant scored for Anaheim. John Gibson stopped 32 shots.