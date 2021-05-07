LA inmate could face hate crime charge in jail worker attack

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a Los Angeles County jail inmate could face hate crime charges after he knocked down and repeatedly punched a jail employee who is Asian American. The Sheriff’s Department says the man had one hand free from a waist chain Wednesday when he punched the 54-year-old woman in the face. Other sheriff’s employees quickly arrived to restrain him. Authorities say 29-year-old Arnulfo Meza could face assault and hate crime charges. The attack follows a reported rise in anti-Asian violence around the nation since the coronavirus entered the U.S. after surfacing in China.