Lions sign Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow through 2026 season

The Detroit Lions signed center Frank Ragnow to a $54 million, four-year extension that keeps him under contract through the 2026 season for a total of $70 million and makes him the NFL’s highest-paid player at the position. Ragnow will average $13.5 million per season, giving him $1 million more per year than the Los Angeles Chargers center Corey Linsley will make with the contract he signed in March. Detroit drafted Ragnow No. 20 overall in 2018. Ragnow has started all 45 games he’s appeared in over three seasons. He played one game last season with a fractured throat.