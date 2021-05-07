Man charged in stabbings of 2 Asian women a no-show in court

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The arraignment of a man who allegedly stabbed two elder women without warning at a San Francisco bus stop was postponed Friday after he refused to leave his jail cell and appear in court. Patrick Thompson’s arraignment on charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse was postponed until Monday. District Attorney Chesa Boudin asked that the 54-year-old Thompson be held without bail, and the judge agreed. Thompson, who has a history of mental illness, could face a potential life sentence if convicted. Witnesses say Thompson attacked the women Tuesday as they waited for a bus.