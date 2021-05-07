Middle schoolers’ racist posting raises concerns in Grinnell

GRINNELL, Iowa (AP) — Officials with the Grinnell-Newberg Community School District say they have punished middle school students who posted a racist video on TikTok. KCCI-TV reports that Grinnell police also are investigating after residents reported the video titled “Hitler Gang.” Those residents believe the video was directed at their son, a Jewish transgender student at the middle school. Police say the 10-second video shows several male students walking through the school hallway “in a goose-step style manner with their arms extended and palms down.” Police say the video also included “several racist and derogatory hashtags.” Grinnell-Newburg Superintendent Janet Stutz says the students involved were punished, but didn’t elaborate.