Minnesota marijuana bill heads to House floor vote next week

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Legislation that would legalize cannabis use for adults and expunge most minor marijuana convictions is expected to head to a full floor vote in the Minnesota House next week after a dozen hearings. The floor vote would be the first time that a legalization bill has made it that far in the Legislature. It’s likely to pass the Democratic-controlled House but its chances remain slim in the Republican-controlled Senate. GOP Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka says he doesn’t see cannabis legalization as a priority. Legalization activists are pinning their hopes on the 2022 election.