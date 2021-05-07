Minnesota Update: People who finish with COVID-19 vaccinations increase by 34,000

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) - Friday's figures from the Minnesota Department of Health show 34,000 more state residents have finished the COVID-19 vaccination process.

Overall, the figures show 2,069,779 people, or 37.2 percent have completed the vaccination series according to the state's vaccination dashboard.

Among the total population, MDH said 2,628,225 persons, or 47.2 percent, have received a first dose of the vaccine.

MDH figures as of Wednesday, the data most recently available, show that 51.1 percent of all Houston County residents have received the first dose. 44.9 percent of the county's population is finished with the vaccine series. 95.3 percent of those 65 and over have had at least one dose of the vaccine according to MDH.

Winona County has had 45.3 percent of its population get at least one dose, while 40.8 percent have completed the vaccine series. 87.3 percent of those 65+ have had at least one dose of the vaccine.

In Friday's MDH figures, 12 more people died from COVID-19 in the state.

To date, a total of 7,216 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department reported. MDH said 4,377 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

State health officials also reported in its update there were 1,453 more people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota. The cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Winona County had 24 new cases. Fillmore County reported six while Houston County had three. For a list of how many cases have been reported in each county click here.

A total of 585,677 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 41,822 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 40,422 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

Health officials said 564,326 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported that the total number of tests completed in the state is 9,445,432. The Department reported that about 4,099,069 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also said a total of 30,855 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 6,285 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.