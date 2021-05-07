Mother’s Day weekend keeps the cooler than average trend

Overnight a few rain showers swept across the region. Showers were associated with a cold front. Behind the front skies have quickly cleared out to allow for sunshine today. Yet, it will be a cooler day with temperatures in the 50s.

Clear skies tonight will bring frosty conditions as lows will drop into the 30s. Bring in or cover any sensitive vegetation you want to save from the cold temperatures.

Sunshine will greet the start of your Saturday, bringing highs to the 60s. Yet, cloud cover will increase into the afternoon ahead of shower chances. Rain chances were trending south, but new extent shows showers nearing the region. Light showers arrive late Saturday with a few lingering into Sunday morning. But, little to no accumulation expected.

To round off Mother’s Day weekend skies will remain cloudy with temperatures in the 60s.

Early next week, temperatures stay below average. But, the sunshine will return Monday. and will keep the start of next week quiet with slight warming through Thursday.

Have a great week!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett