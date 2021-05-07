New coronavirus cases set record in Thailand’s capital

BANGKOK (AP) — Health authorities in Thailand have expressed concern as they announced that the country’s capital has confirmed a record 869 new coronavirus cases as it battles a resurgence of the pandemic. The city reported 18 new deaths. A spokesman for the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration says Bangkok has recorded more than 500 new cases every day since the beginning of this month, with no sign of decline. Bangkok currently has 496 patients in critical condition, a number that is straining the capacity of hospitals to provide ICU beds. The government has been criticized for failing to secure adequate supplies of vaccines.