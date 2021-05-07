New procedure at Mayo Clinic helps alleviate throat, mucus issues

(WXOW) - Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse is utilizing a new procedure to help people alleviate throat and mucus issues.

The health care provider is utilizing cryotherapy also know as cryoablation which treats chronic rhinitis. People living with chronic rhinitis have persistent symptoms like nasal congestion, runny nose, and postnasal drip. These people are often constantly affected despite medication usage.

Dr. Quintin Capelle at Mayo Clinic said the procedure is office-based.

"A probe is used inside the nose with a camera to treat over-active nerves with a very cold temperature," said Dr. Capelle.

Doctors start by first numbing the nose. The camera and probe are then placed into the nose. The procedure only takes a few minutes and most people can get back to their daily lives quickly.

Improvement in condition is often reported two to six weeks after the procedure.

A spokesperson with Mayo Clinic Health System said this type of therapy is the first of its kind in the area.