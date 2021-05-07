NJ school: We’ve addressed educator’s trans-rant beer toss

NEPTUNE, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey school district says it has responded in a “swift and serious” way to the case of a vice principal who threw beer on people who were videotaping his wife’s extended rant against a transgender woman’s use of a public bathroom. The Neptune school district says that for legal reasons, it cannot publicize the action it took regarding Michael Smurro, vice principal of Neptune Middle School. He was shown on video tossing a cup of beer when he and his wife realized other patrons were filming them at an outdoor restaurant April 24 in Galloway Township. A protest is set for Friday afternoon outside school district offices.