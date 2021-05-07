Perfect! Bangor defeats Royall to achieve undefeated, Spring season

BANGOR, Wis. (WXOW) - Bangor hosted Royall on the final night of Spring football for the Coulee region. The Cardinals were chasing perfection.

The Bangor Cardinals were on a mission tonight and it showed in their dominant performance. In the first quarter, Hank Reader blocked a Royall punt, recovered it, and then returned it just short of the goal line.

Bangor's Mathieu Oesterle punched it in with an escort from the Cardinal offensive line. Fast forward to the second quarter, he ran in another touchdown to make it 14-0 Bangor.

Oesterle finished with 13 carries for 53 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Hank Reader for the Cardinals also connected with TE Dustin McDonald for an 11 yard TD pass. QB Reader completed 3 passes on 4 attempts with 29 passing yards and 1 touchdown.

The Bangor Defense held Royall to 73 yards of total offence.

The Cardinals defeated the Panthers, 38-0, and finish a perfect 7-0.