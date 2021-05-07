“Silo” now showing at the La Crosse Cinema

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The film "Silo" which highlights the dangers of being a farmer, is now showing at the La Crosse Cinema.

James Bryan, general manager of the Marcus Cinema, said it is a small film that delivers a big story.

"It's one of those movies I think a lot of people in our area can relate to. It deals with entrapment in a silo and highlights the dangers of being a farmer," said Bryan.

He explained that it is a small film written and directed by Marshall Burnette. Right now, it is playing at theaters around the Midwest. Bryan said it has gotten great traction with the people who have gotten to see it so far.

The film is showing this weekend and next weekend at the La Crosse Cinema. They are open Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Tuesdays.