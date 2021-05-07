Street work in La Crosse begins Monday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A couple of street repair projects beginning Monday in La Crosse means drivers may need to change their routes.

The first involves closing Broadview Place between Holly Place and 29th Court where it crosses the BNSF tracks.

Railroad crews are doing maintenance work on the track and crossing materials.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route. They suggest Ward Avenue and 33r Street via Mormon Coulee Road.

Depending on weather conditions, the work should be finished by May 14 according to the city.

The other project is on the northside of La Crosse.

Northbound traffic on George Street from Palace to Cunningham streets will be diverted. The northbound traffic lanes and parking lanes are closed for repairs.

A date wasn't set for completion of the repairs.

In both situations, drivers are asked to slow down and remain alert when moving through a work zone.