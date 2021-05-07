US envoy in Sudan in a bid to resolve Ethiopia’s dam dispute

CAIRO (AP) — The U.S. envoy for the Horn of Africa is in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum. It’s the latest stop on his tour of the region aimed at resolving the decade-long dispute over Ethiopia’s massive dam on the Nile River’s main tributary. Sudan’s state-run news agency reported on Friday that Jeffrey Feltman would hold talks with the head of Sudan’s ruling sovereign council, the country’s prime minister, as well as the foreign and irrigation ministers. He is to discuss the ongoing dispute between Ethiopia on one hand, and Sudan and Egypt on the other over Addis Ababa’s dam on the Blue Nile.