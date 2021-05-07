US sets another pandemic high for air travel at 1.64 million

Airports are slowly getting more crowded as more Americans take airline flights. The Transportation Security Administration said that about 1.64 million people were screened at U.S. airports Thursday. That’s the busiest day for TSA since March 2020, when travel was plummeting because of the coronavirus pandemic. But travel is still far weaker than it was before the pandemic. In April and May so far, airport crowds are about 40% smaller than they were in the months during 2019. Most flyers are heading to leisure destinations including beach towns and mountain areas. Business travel is still depressed.