US slams Iran-backed Yemen rebels for snubbing UN envoy

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is lashing out at Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels for refusing to meet with a senior U.N. official to discuss ending the country’s devastating conflict and speeding humanitarian relief to suffering civilians. The State Department on Friday said the Houthis had “passed up a major opportunity” by rejecting a recent offer to speak with U.N. special envoy Martin Griffiths in Oman. The department said other parties to the conflict, including the internationally recognized government of Yemen, are ready to discuss a peace proposal. But, it said the Houthi position was making what is already the world’s worst humanitarian crisis worse. The department said the Houthis should immediately engage with Griffiths to consider the peace plan.