Video shows Texas police shoot man who had club, box cutter

MESQUITE, Texas (AP) — Police in suburban Dallas have released video of officers’ fatally shooting a domestic violence suspect. The Mesquite police body camera video released Friday shows the man charging at officers with a club and box cutter and shouting, “Shoot! Shoot!” Police were responding to a Tuesday 911 call of a screaming couple. The video shows 27-year-old Ashton Pinke calmly open the door to greet the officer, then closing and locking the door. Finally, a woman emerges holding a child and says Pinke has a knife. Pinke then charged at officers. He was shot five times.