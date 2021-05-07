Viterbo security officer honored for efforts to stop fire

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A Viterbo University security officer receives an award for his work in putting out a fire in one of the campus residence halls.

Safety and Security Officer Kaleb Peterson was awarded an Act of Valor award on May 6 during the university's annual Rose Awards ceremony.

Peterson responded to a fire alarm call early on April 18. According to reports, he found tall flames coming from a trash can in a second floor lounge. Grabbing a fire extinguisher, he was able to put out the fire to keep it from spreading. No one was hurt in the incident.

Peterson received his award from his supervisor Adam Malin and La Crosse Police Department Officers Whitney Hughes and Nick Raddant.