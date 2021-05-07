Wisconsin Update: 31,000 more complete COVID-19 vaccination process

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - Figures released by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Friday an additional 31,000 people are now done with the COVID-19 vaccination process.

Data from Friday stated 2,117,418 people, or 36.4 percent of the state's population, are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

The numbers said that 2,564,935 people in the state have received at least one dose of the vaccine. That translates to 44.1 percent of state residents according to DHS.

In Western Wisconsin to date, 121,243 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine. It equates to 44.2 percent of the total number of people in Western Wisconsin. 104,998, or 38.2 percent, have completed the vaccine series.

The DHS figures show that 59,148 people or 50.1 percent of residents of La Crosse County have had at least one dose of the vaccine. 50,706 people in La Crosse County or 43 percent completed the vaccine series according to the state.

In other counties, these are the percentages for the population completing the series of COVID vaccinations: Monroe: 29.5 percent, Vernon: 35.3 percent, Trempealeau: 41 percent, and Jackson: 30.9 percent.

DHS said there were seven more deaths in the state from COVID-19 reported on Friday. The number of deaths in the state from the virus is 6,884.

One death was reported in La Crosse County. As of today, a total of 85 people have now died as a result of the virus.

63 people were hospitalized in the past day as well.

With the addition of 662 cases, there's now been a total of 602,265 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Another 5,496 tests came back negative.

Of all positive cases reported, 586,569, or 97.4 percent, are considered recovered.

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of positive tests. (CHART)

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update (numbers in parenthesis indicate increase/decrease in cases/deaths from the day before):

County Cases 7-Day Avg. Deaths Buffalo 1,354 0.71 7 Crawford 1,713 (+4) 0.57 17 Grant 4,900 (+3) 2.29 85 Jackson 2,628 (+2) 1.43 26 La Crosse 12,746 (+14) 9.43 85 (+1) Monroe 4,529 (+2) 5.14 37 Trempealeau 3,536 (+2) 1.14 41 Vernon 1,916 (+3) 0.86 44

*DHS occasionally adjusts numbers when information shows that a case or cases may be from another county.

7-Day Average is per 100,000 people. Figures compiled by the WI. Dept. of Health Services or county health departments.

